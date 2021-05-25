Full list of Bills players not at OTAs, including Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders
Prior to Tuesday’s OTA practice, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke via video conference and during that, he revealed a few players that were not attending the workouts.
Worth noting, the practice are completely voluntary and players are not required to show up until mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.
Initially, McDermott said wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who opted out in 2020, were among those not in Orchard Park. Following a brief media viewing of the practice, multiple outlets, including ESPN and Syracuse.com, have reported on who was and who was not attending.
That list included recently signed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, as well as:
DT Vernon Butler
DE Mario Addison
DE Jerry Hughes
OL Daryl Williams
RB Taiwan Jones
RB Devin Singletary
