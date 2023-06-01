Full list of Bills players not participating in Week 2 of OTAs

The Buffalo Bills hit the field again for another slate of organized team activities (OTAs) at the end of May this week. While observers of the team would appreciate full attendance, that’s usually not the case.

Some players decide not to show up… and it’s important to note that doing so is OK. All such workouts prior to mandatory minicamp are voluntary.

There is no penalty for missing them… even if you’re Stefon Diggs, who has been the lightning rod for attention this offseason due to posts on social media and other circumstances.

But for those curious, here’s a rundown of players that were not attending OTA practice on Tuesday, the first day of the second week of the workouts, according to The Athletic:

WR Stefon Diggs

WR Gabe Davis

DE Von Miller

DE AJ Epenesa

DE Shaq Lawson

DT Ed Oliver

DT Tim Settle

Limited practice participants

The following is a list of players that were in attendance at OTAs but were limited or did not practice:

