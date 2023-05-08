Full list of Bears 2023 NFL regular season opponents

Full list of Bears 2023 regular season opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is expected to announce the full 2023 regular season schedule this Thursday, so talk about what the Bears’ slate of games will look like has picked up recently. Most of the buzz has been about whether or not the Bears will play in Germany this year. As of Monday afternoon, there are conflicting reports. BILD, a German newspaper says the Bears will travel to Frankfurt to take on the Chiefs in mid-November. Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Peter King reports that the Chiefs have asked the league to keep the Bears game in K.C.

Bottom line, we don’t know exactly how everything will shake out. But we do know all the teams the Bears will play at Soldier Field, and who the Bears will challenge as the visiting team.

Here’s the full list of the Bears’ home and away opponents:

HOME

The Cards are on tank watch this season. The question is can Kyler Murray save his job this year, or will new GM Monti Ossenfort be drafting his first QB next offseason?

The Bears will get a look at Bijan Robinson in his rookie season, who many say is the most exciting running back prospect since Saquon Barkley entered the league in 2018.

DJ Moore gets a chance to ball out against his former teammates. Plus, the Bears defense will be tasked with shutting down No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, after Ryan Poles sent the No. 1 pick to Carolina.

The Broncos hope new head coach Sean Payton can get Russell Wilson playing like a superstar again. If not the Broncos are headed for a rebuild with a reduced amount of draft capital.

Many pundits predict the Lions to win the NFC North. Maybe the Bears will be the surprise team in the division after the Lions skyrocketed into relevancy last year?

Aaron Rodgers is gone. The Bears hope to give Jordan Love a rude welcome to the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Derek Carr era is over, but will Jimmy Garoppolo be any better?

The Vikings lost Adam Thielen in free agency, but replaced him with another serious threat in Jordan Addison. The rookie out of USC could thrive next to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings pass attack should not miss a beat.

AWAY

Justin Fields was punished by the Browns in his first career start. He was sacked an incredible nine times and only completed 6-20 passes for 68 yards. Matt Nagy’s gameplan was as much to blame for the horrific performance as anything. Fields will surely want to exorcise some of the demons from that day.

DETROIT LIONS

The Lions blew out the Bears 41-10 at Ford Field last year. The bad memory likely still lingers for the players who are still around, and they’ll want to erase it.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Bears haven’t won in Lambeau since a Thanksgiving Day win in 2015. The Packers lead the all-time series 104-94-6, so the Bears have work to do to climb back to even.

The big question is whether or not the Bears will be enjoying Kansas City BBQ or German spaetzle and currywurst for their pregame meal.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Khalil Mack was a non-factor in his revenge game against the Raiders in 2019. The Bears hope he’ll be a non-factor in this revenge game, too.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Since 1967 when the NFL created divisions, no team has won the NFC Central/North more than the Vikings. Their 2022 division title was the 21st in franchise history. The Packers have won 17 times, while the Bears have 11 division titles. The lowly Lions only have three division titles which is tied with the Buccaneers, even though the Bucs haven’t been in the division since 2001.

The Bears haven’t played the Saints since their embarrassing 21-9 loss in the Wild Card round following the 2020 season. Both teams look very, very different three years later.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

This ain’t the Super Bowl Bucs anymore. Baker Mayfield will try to resurrect his career with his fourth team in three seasons.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

The Bears and Commanders got together for arguably the ugliest game of 2022. The Bears had plenty of opportunities to win, but lost 12-7. Hopefully this game is a better watch.

