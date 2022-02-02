Full list of Bears 2022 NFL Draft picks

Full list of Bears picks in 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl coming up in the coming days, it’s a good opportunity to turn our attention away from the Bears front office and coaching staff hiring rumors, back to the draft. Let’s start with the basics: as things stand, the Bears have five picks this year, starting in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick. They’re without a first, fourth or seventh-round pick due to trades they made last year. The first and the fourth belong to the Giants now, as part of the deal Ryan Pace made to move up in the 2021 draft to select Justin Fields. The seventh-rounder was sent to the Texans (which they in turn traded to the Packers), along with Anthony Miller, in exchange for Houston’s fifth-round pick.

It’s also important to reiterate that this is just where the Bears stand now. This will be Ryan Poles’ first draft so we don’t know how active he’ll be trading picks.

All historical draft data comes from Pro Football Reference.

SECOND ROUND - NO. 39 OVERALL

With many needs to fill on the roster, the Bears could address practically any position with their first pick. That will allow Poles to truly target the best player on the board. The last time the Bears picked at No. 39 was last year, when they selected Teven Jenkins.

THIRD ROUND - NO. 71 OVERALL

The Bears haven’t had a third-round pick since 2019 when they drafted David Montgomery. The last time they used the No. 71 overall pick, it was for Hroniss Grasu in 2015.

FIFTH ROUND - NO. 147 OVERALL (VIA HOUSTON)

This is the pick the Bears received in exchange for Miller. For what it’s worth, the Texans ended up cutting Miller not even a month into the season. He finished the year with the Steelers. The last time the Bears picked at No. 147, it was guard Jordan Morgan. The Bears placed Morgan on IR before the 2017 season began, then waived him one year later.

Story continues

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft: Injury impact causes 1st round movement

FIFTH ROUND - NO. 149 OVERALL

You’ve gotta go all the way back to 1949 to find the last time the Bears picked at No. 149. That selection was Hal Faverty. Although the most notable thing about that pick is that it came just 30 selections after future Hall of Famer George Blanda.

SIXTH ROUND - NO. 184 OVERALL

This rounds out the Bears draft board as it’s currently constituted. Last season the Bears had three picks in this round, coming away with Khalil Herbert, Dazz Newsome and Thomas Graham. But the last time they had the No. 184 pick it was Isaiah Frey in 2012.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!