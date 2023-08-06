Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Getty Images

The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's regular-season finale, have qualified for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 50 in points after this week's event in Memphis, Tennessee, will then move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields with the top 30 thereafter competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Points are quadrupled for the first two playoff events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th place netting 12 points.

Here's a look at those who qualified for the first leg of the playoffs at TPC Southwind and have secured their Tour cards for the 2024 season: