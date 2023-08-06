Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's regular-season finale, have qualified for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The top 50 in points after this week's event in Memphis, Tennessee, will then move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields with the top 30 thereafter competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Points are quadrupled for the first two playoff events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th place netting 12 points.
Here's a look at those who qualified for the first leg of the playoffs at TPC Southwind and have secured their Tour cards for the 2024 season:
1
Jon Rahm
3,320
2
Scottie Scheffler
3,146
3
Rory McIlroy
2,304
4
Max Homa
2,128
5
Wyndham Clark
1,944
6
Brian Harman
1,827
7
Viktor Hovland
1,795
8
Keegan Bradley
1,774
9
Rickie Fowler
1,732
10
Tony Finau
1,655
11
Jason Day
1,506
12
1,463
13
Patrick Cantlay
1,443
14
Tom Kim
1,422
15
Sepp Straka
1,413
16
Xander Schauffele
1,406
17
Tyrrell Hatton
1,381
18
Si Woo Kim
1,372
19
Sam Burns
1,335
20
Russell Henley
1,296
21
Emiliano Grillo
1,275
22
Collin Morikawa
1,246
23
Kurt Kitayama
1,216
24
Adam Schenk
1,213
25
Taylor Moore
1,193
26
Tommy Fleetwood
1,184
27
Denny McCarthy
1,179
28
Chris Kirk
1,161
29
Seamus Power
1,133
30
Corey Conners
1,103
31
Jordan Spieth
1,099
32
Sungjae Im
1,098
33
Justin Rose
1,088
34
Sahith Theegala
1,065
35
Lee Hodges
1,052
36
Matt Fitzpatrick
1,049
37
Byeong Hun An
1,041
38
Adam Svensson
1,014
39
Brendon Todd
973
40
Eric Cole
950
41
Andrew Putnam
918
42
Harris English
914
43
Patrick Rodgers
914
44
Adam Hadwin
908
45
J.T. Poston
907
46
Tom Hoge
897
47
Mackenzie Hughes
890
48
Cameron Young
889
49
Lucas Glover
885
50
868
51
Alex Smalley
864
52
Thomas Detry
851
53
Taylor Montgomery
823
54
Davis Riley
768
55
Brandon Wu
763
56
Hayden Buckley
754
57
Hideki Matsuyama
742
58
Keith Mitchell
698
59
Mark Hubbard
697
60
Matt Kuchar
695
61
Stephan Jaeger
692
62
685
63
Sam Ryder
675
64
Sam Stevens
670
65
Aaron Rai
670
66
Beau Hossler
658
67
Matt NeSmith
642
68
Vincent Norrman
636
69
J.J. Spaun
634
70
Ben Griffin
617