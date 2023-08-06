Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's regular-season finale, have qualified for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 50 in points after this week's event in Memphis, Tennessee, will then move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields with the top 30 thereafter competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Points are quadrupled for the first two playoff events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th place netting 12 points.

Here's a look at those who qualified for the first leg of the playoffs at TPC Southwind and have secured their Tour cards for the 2024 season:

1

Jon Rahm

3,320

2

Scottie Scheffler

3,146

3

Rory McIlroy

2,304

4

Max Homa

2,128

5

Wyndham Clark

1,944

6

Brian Harman

1,827

7

Viktor Hovland

1,795

8

Keegan Bradley

1,774

9

Rickie Fowler

1,732

10

Tony Finau

1,655

11

Jason Day

1,506

12

Nick Taylor

1,463

13

Patrick Cantlay

1,443

14

Tom Kim

1,422

15

Sepp Straka

1,413

16

Xander Schauffele

1,406

17

Tyrrell Hatton

1,381

18

Si Woo Kim

1,372

19

Sam Burns

1,335

20

Russell Henley

1,296

21

Emiliano Grillo

1,275

22

Collin Morikawa

1,246

23

Kurt Kitayama

1,216

24

Adam Schenk

1,213

25

Taylor Moore

1,193

26

Tommy Fleetwood

1,184

27

Denny McCarthy

1,179

28

Chris Kirk

1,161

29

Seamus Power

1,133

30

Corey Conners

1,103

31

Jordan Spieth

1,099

32

Sungjae Im

1,098

33

Justin Rose

1,088

34

Sahith Theegala

1,065

35

Lee Hodges

1,052

36

Matt Fitzpatrick

1,049

37

Byeong Hun An

1,041

38

Adam Svensson

1,014

39

Brendon Todd

973

40

Eric Cole

950

41

Andrew Putnam

918

42

Harris English

914

43

Patrick Rodgers

914

44

Adam Hadwin

908

45

J.T. Poston

907

46

Tom Hoge

897

47

Mackenzie Hughes

890

48

Cameron Young

889

49

Lucas Glover

885

50

Nick Hardy

868

51

Alex Smalley

864

52

Thomas Detry

851

53

Taylor Montgomery

823

54

Davis Riley

768

55

Brandon Wu

763

56

Hayden Buckley

754

57

Hideki Matsuyama

742

58

Keith Mitchell

698

59

Mark Hubbard

697

60

Matt Kuchar

695

61

Stephan Jaeger

692

62

Cam Davis

685

63

Sam Ryder

675

64

Sam Stevens

670

65

Aaron Rai

670

66

Beau Hossler

658

67

Matt NeSmith

642

68

Vincent Norrman

636

69

J.J. Spaun

634

70

Ben Griffin

617