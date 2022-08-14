Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the BMW Championship
The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, have qualified for event No. 2: the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.
The top 30 players after the BMW will make it to the playoff finale, the Tour Championship. Here's a look at the players who will be battling for a spot at East Lake.
Position
Player
FedExCup Points
1
Will Zalatoris
3,680.099
2
Scottie Scheffler
3,555.983
3
Cameron Smith
2,547.568
4
Sam Burns
2,428.512
5
Tony Finau
2,260.697
6
Xander Schauffele
2,174.538
7
Patrick Cantlay
2,129.350
8
Sepp Straka
2,109.303
9
Rory McIlroy
2,103.875
10
Justin Thomas
1,995.626
11
Sungjae Im
1,992.503
12
Matt Fitzpatrick
1,944.508
13
Cameron Young
1,854.761
14
Jon Rahm
1,797.797
15
Hideki Matsuyama
1,697.237
16
Max Homa
1,675.291
17
Jordan Spieth
1,574.228
18
Viktor Hovland
1,467.389
19
Joaquin Niemann
1,440.108
20
Collin Morikawa
1,437.506
21
Tom Hoge
1,424.420
22
Billy Horschel
1,403.215
23
Brian Harman
1,343.711
24
J.T. Poston
1,299.538
25
Joohyung Kim
1,129.688
26
Davis Riley
1,126.031
27
Sahith Theegala
1,098.658
28
Kevin Kisner
1,059.736
29
Corey Conners
1,054.303
30
J.J. Spaun
1,035.084
31
Aaron Wise
1,032.795
32
Maverick McNealy
1,016.661
33
K.H. Lee
1,006.399
34
Lucas Glover
998.881
35
Denny McCarthy
995.678
36
Seamus Power
990.479
37
Shane Lowry
979.627
38
Keith Mitchell
969.354
39
Cameron Tringale
956.873
40
Trey Mullinax
938.430
41
Mito Pereira
938.155
42
Luke List
937.820
43
Russell Henley
934.409
44
Keegan Bradley
924.949
45
Adam Scott
899.177
46
Scott Stallings
851.780
47
Andrew Putnam
846.731
48
Kurt Kitayama
838.627
49
Sebastián Muñoz
832.608
50
Tyrrell Hatton
829.974
51
Cam Davis
826.670
52
Mackenzie Hughes
820.679
53
Si Woo Kim
800.729
54
Lucas Herbert
796.457
55
Emiliano Grillo
772.333
56
Tommy Fleetwood
766.407
57
Troy Merritt
756.559
58
Chez Reavie
742.228
59
Adam Hadwin
733.513
60
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
714.067
61
Chris Kirk
706.519
62
Taylor Moore
704.114
63
Matt Kuchar
695.997
64
Brendan Steele
688.734
65
Harold Varner III
682.077
66
Alex Noren
681.096
67
Taylor Pendrith
676.753
68
Marc Leishman
672.356
69
Alex Smalley
657.665
70
Wyndham Clark
645.197