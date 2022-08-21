Full list of the 30 players who qualified for the Tour Championship
The top 30 players on the FedExCup points list have qualified for the 2021-22 season finale, the Tour Championship. Click here to see where players will begin the finale, which employs a staggered-scoring system and offers a $75 million bonus pool.
Here's where the players rank in FEC points heading to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Position
Player
FedExCup Points
1
Scottie Scheffler
4,205.983
2
Patrick Cantlay
4,129.350
3
Will Zalatoris
3,680.099
4
Xander Schauffele
2,824.538
5
Sam Burns
2,604.512
6
Cameron Smith
2,547.568
7
Rory McIlroy
2,413.875
8
Tony Finau
2,375.697
9
Sepp Straka
2,224.303
10
Sungjae Im
2,200.503
11
Jon Rahm
2,107.797
12
Scott Stallings
2,051.780
13
Justin Thomas
2,024.626
14
Cameron Young
1,997.161
15
Matt Fitzpatrick
1,979.508
16
Max Homa
1,817.691
17
Hideki Matsuyama
1,765.237
18
Jordan Spieth
1,750.228
19
Joaquin Niemann
1,750.108
20
Viktor Hovland
1,535.389
21
Collin Morikawa
1,481.006
22
Billy Horschel
1,471.215
23
Tom Hoge
1,459.420
24
Corey Conners
1,454.303
25
Brian Harman
1,411.711
26
K.H. Lee
1,406.399
27
J.T. Poston
1,367.538
28
Sahith Theegala
1,306.658
29
Adam Scott
1,299.177
30
Aaron Wise
1,240.795