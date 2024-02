Full list of 2024 NFL draft prospects invited to combine

Lucas Oil Stadium will once again host the NFL scouting combine at the end of the month as the 2024 NFL draft creeps closer with each passing day.

While the Circle City prepares for one of the offseason’s biggest events, the NFL has released the full list of prospects who received an invite to the pre-draft showcase.

It should be noted that the combine has a slightly outdated view of the positions. The prime example includes the edge rushers. There is no edge rusher designation. Some of the participants may be listed as a linebacker despite rushing the passer for the majority of their careers.

There also is no distinction between an interior defensive lineman and an edge rusher. The same goes on the offensive side of the ball where there’s no distinction between interior offensive linemen and offensive tackles.

Meanwhile, both safeties and cornerbacks are combined into one position of defensive backs.

The combine will take place Feb. 26 through March 4 with the workouts beginning Feb. 29.

Breaking it down by position, here’s the full list of prospects who received an invite for the 2024 NFL scouting combine:

Quarterback

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End

Syndication: Online Athens

Offensive Line

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Defensive Back

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Cam Little, K, Arkansas

Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire