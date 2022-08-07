Full list of the 125 players headed to the FedExCup Playoffs

Golf Channel Digital
·4 min read

The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look at the top 125 players on the PGA Tour's final eligibility list.

One major note: Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the Wyndham Championship and earned a spot into the playoffs, at 34th in the standings. Because he was a special temporary Tour member at the start of the event, and not officially on the eligibility list, his inclusion bumped one player. That player was Englishman Matt Wallace, who would have been No. 125, otherwise.

Position

Player

FedExCup Points

1

Scottie Scheffler

3,555.983

2

Cameron Smith

2,334.997

3

Sam Burns

2,275.012

4

Xander Schauffele

2,153.338

5

Patrick Cantlay

2,108.150

6

Rory McIlroy

2,103.875

7

Tony Finau

1,912.126

8

Justin Thomas

1,783.055

9

Cameron Young

1,773.670

10

Sungjae Im

1,732.503

11

Hideki Matsuyama

1,697.237

12

Will Zalatoris

1,680.099

13

Max Homa

1,625.291

14

Matt Fitzpatrick

1,595.937

15

Jordan Spieth

1,574.228

16

Jon Rahm

1,449.226

17

Tom Hoge

1,424.420

18

Billy Horschel

1,403.215

19

Viktor Hovland

1,313.889

20

Joaquin Niemann

1,227.537

21

J.T. Poston

1,146.038

22

Collin Morikawa

1,088.935

23

Davis Riley

1,044.940

24

Seamus Power

990.479

25

J.J. Spaun

985.084

26

Cameron Tringale

956.873

27

Aaron Wise

951.704

28

Shane Lowry

941.627

29

Luke List

937.820

30

Corey Conners

936.303

31

Maverick McNealy

935.570

32

Russell Henley

934.409

33

Keegan Bradley

924.949

34

Joohyung Kim

917

35

Sepp Straka

909.303

36

Kevin Kisner

906.236

37

Keith Mitchell

888.263

38

Mito Pereira

888.155

39

Sahith Theegala

886.087

40

K.H. Lee

852.899

41

Scott Stallings

851.780

42

Denny McCarthy

842.178

43

Kurt Kitayama

838.627

44

Lucas Herbert

796.457

45

Sebastián Muñoz

794.608

46

Mackenzie Hughes

782.679

47

Tommy Fleetwood

766.407

48

Si Woo Kim

750.729

49

Tyrrell Hatton

748.883

50

Adam Hadwin

720.713

51

Chez Reavie

715.028

52

Chris Kirk

706.519

53

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

698.067

54

Matt Kuchar

695.997

55

Brian Harman

693.711

56

Emiliano Grillo

691.242

57

Brendan Steele

688.734

58

Harold Varner III

682.077

59

Alex Noren

681.096

60

Taylor Pendrith

663.153

61

Alex Smalley

657.665

62

Marc Leishman

656.356

63

Anirban Lahiri

642.125

64

Troy Merritt

638.559

65

Taylor Moore

623.023

66

Cam Davis

614.099

67

John Huh

611.949

68

Brendon Todd

592.131

69

Lanto Griffin

592.114

70

Trey Mullinax

589.859

71

Brandon Wu

586.079

72

Matthew NeSmith

575.991

73

Gary Woodland

573.366

74

Beau Hossler

571.657

75

Chad Ramey

567.789

76

Adam Long

563.622

77

Adam Scott

550.606

78

Daniel Berger

528.939

79

Wyndham Clark

527.197

80

Joel Dahmen

524.244

81

Patrick Rodgers

516.631

82

Russell Knox

514.094

83

Kevin Streelman

509.064

84

Mark Hubbard

507.807

85

David Lipsky

504.539

86

Peter Malnati

500.658

87

Andrew Putnam

498.160

88

Aaron Rai

491.325

89

Danny Lee

490.481

90

Adam Svensson

483.310

91

Stephan Jaeger

480.011

92

C.T. Pan

472.605

93

Adam Schenk

460.953

94

Justin Rose

457.918

95

Hayden Buckley

455.782

96

Vince Whaley

438.098

97

Jhonattan Vegas

427.643

98

Nate Lashley

426.516

99

Lee Hodges

424.268

100

Martin Laird

420.653

101

Sam Ryder

411.783

102

Scott Piercy

410.307

103

Michael Thompson

406.278

104

Callum Tarren

404.962

105

Max McGreevy

404.357

106

Chesson Hadley

403.776

107

Dylan Frittelli

400.679

108

James Hahn

399.567

109

Greyson Sigg

396.810

110

Ryan Palmer

391.192

111

Nick Watney

387.434

112

Robert Streb

385.345

113

Jason Day

384.805

114

Doug Ghim

384.687

115

Stewart Cink

376.103

116

Kevin Tway

361.331

117

Ryan Brehm

359.199

118

Tyler Duncan

354.934

119

Matthias Schwab

352.546

120

Patton Kizzire

350.841

121

Lucas Glover

348.881

122

Webb Simpson

346.190

123

Nick Taylor

333.548

124

Kramer Hickok

328.084

125

Rickie Fowler

323.797

Recommended Stories