Full list of the 125 players headed to the FedExCup Playoffs
The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look at the top 125 players on the PGA Tour's final eligibility list.
One major note: Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the Wyndham Championship and earned a spot into the playoffs, at 34th in the standings. Because he was a special temporary Tour member at the start of the event, and not officially on the eligibility list, his inclusion bumped one player. That player was Englishman Matt Wallace, who would have been No. 125, otherwise.
Position
Player
FedExCup Points
1
Scottie Scheffler
3,555.983
2
Cameron Smith
2,334.997
3
Sam Burns
2,275.012
4
Xander Schauffele
2,153.338
5
Patrick Cantlay
2,108.150
6
Rory McIlroy
2,103.875
7
Tony Finau
1,912.126
8
Justin Thomas
1,783.055
9
Cameron Young
1,773.670
10
Sungjae Im
1,732.503
11
Hideki Matsuyama
1,697.237
12
Will Zalatoris
1,680.099
13
Max Homa
1,625.291
14
Matt Fitzpatrick
1,595.937
15
Jordan Spieth
1,574.228
16
Jon Rahm
1,449.226
17
Tom Hoge
1,424.420
18
Billy Horschel
1,403.215
19
Viktor Hovland
1,313.889
20
Joaquin Niemann
1,227.537
21
J.T. Poston
1,146.038
22
Collin Morikawa
1,088.935
23
Davis Riley
1,044.940
24
Seamus Power
990.479
25
J.J. Spaun
985.084
26
Cameron Tringale
956.873
27
Aaron Wise
951.704
28
Shane Lowry
941.627
29
Luke List
937.820
30
Corey Conners
936.303
31
Maverick McNealy
935.570
32
Russell Henley
934.409
33
Keegan Bradley
924.949
34
Joohyung Kim
917
35
Sepp Straka
909.303
36
Kevin Kisner
906.236
37
Keith Mitchell
888.263
38
Mito Pereira
888.155
39
Sahith Theegala
886.087
40
K.H. Lee
852.899
41
Scott Stallings
851.780
42
Denny McCarthy
842.178
43
Kurt Kitayama
838.627
44
Lucas Herbert
796.457
45
Sebastián Muñoz
794.608
46
Mackenzie Hughes
782.679
47
Tommy Fleetwood
766.407
48
Si Woo Kim
750.729
49
Tyrrell Hatton
748.883
50
Adam Hadwin
720.713
51
Chez Reavie
715.028
52
Chris Kirk
706.519
53
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
698.067
54
Matt Kuchar
695.997
55
Brian Harman
693.711
56
Emiliano Grillo
691.242
57
Brendan Steele
688.734
58
Harold Varner III
682.077
59
Alex Noren
681.096
60
Taylor Pendrith
663.153
61
Alex Smalley
657.665
62
Marc Leishman
656.356
63
Anirban Lahiri
642.125
64
Troy Merritt
638.559
65
Taylor Moore
623.023
66
Cam Davis
614.099
67
John Huh
611.949
68
Brendon Todd
592.131
69
Lanto Griffin
592.114
70
Trey Mullinax
589.859
71
Brandon Wu
586.079
72
Matthew NeSmith
575.991
73
Gary Woodland
573.366
74
Beau Hossler
571.657
75
Chad Ramey
567.789
76
Adam Long
563.622
77
Adam Scott
550.606
78
Daniel Berger
528.939
79
Wyndham Clark
527.197
80
Joel Dahmen
524.244
81
Patrick Rodgers
516.631
82
Russell Knox
514.094
83
Kevin Streelman
509.064
84
Mark Hubbard
507.807
85
David Lipsky
504.539
86
Peter Malnati
500.658
87
Andrew Putnam
498.160
88
Aaron Rai
491.325
89
Danny Lee
490.481
90
Adam Svensson
483.310
91
Stephan Jaeger
480.011
92
C.T. Pan
472.605
93
Adam Schenk
460.953
94
Justin Rose
457.918
95
Hayden Buckley
455.782
96
Vince Whaley
438.098
97
Jhonattan Vegas
427.643
98
Nate Lashley
426.516
99
Lee Hodges
424.268
100
Martin Laird
420.653
101
Sam Ryder
411.783
102
Scott Piercy
410.307
103
Michael Thompson
406.278
104
Callum Tarren
404.962
105
Max McGreevy
404.357
106
Chesson Hadley
403.776
107
Dylan Frittelli
400.679
108
James Hahn
399.567
109
Greyson Sigg
396.810
110
Ryan Palmer
391.192
111
Nick Watney
387.434
112
Robert Streb
385.345
113
Jason Day
384.805
114
Doug Ghim
384.687
115
Stewart Cink
376.103
116
Kevin Tway
361.331
117
Ryan Brehm
359.199
118
Tyler Duncan
354.934
119
Matthias Schwab
352.546
120
Patton Kizzire
350.841
121
Lucas Glover
348.881
122
Webb Simpson
346.190
123
Nick Taylor
333.548
124
Kramer Hickok
328.084
125
Rickie Fowler
323.797