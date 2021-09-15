Full Lakers preseason schedule for 2021-22

The NBA offseason is in its final weeks as the 2021-22 preseason games are almost here.

The Los Angeles Lakers will essentially debut an entirely new roster on the court, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only returners from last year.

Russell Westbrook will be the most prominent debutant when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets to open the preseason. Los Angeles acquired Westbrook to be the third star and help James and Davis lead L.A. to a title.

Since the preseason games don’t count, it’ll be an opportunity for the team to start developing chemistry on the court and be as prepared as possible for opening night.

Here are the six games L.A. will play:

Brooklyn Nets @ L.A. Lakers

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The preseason starts off with a bang, The Lakers will host the Nets in a heavyweight matchup on Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in Staples Center.

L.A. Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers return to Phoenix to face the Suns in Game 2; this will be an early rematch for L.A. against the team that eliminated them. The tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 6.

L.A. Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers head to Golden State to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The last time these two teams played was in the play-in game when James drilled a deep three that would eventually see the Warriors fall out of the playoff bracket. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Suns @ Lakers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix travels to Staples Center to face the Lakers on Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. This game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN.

Warriors @ Lakers

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State travels south to play the Lakers in Staples Center. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and will be nationally televised on TNT.

L.A. Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason finale for the Lakers will transpire at Golden 1 Center against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

