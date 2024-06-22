Full Joe Mazzulla Boston Celtics Championship duck boat parade

The Boston Celtics have finally won their NBA-record 18th banner, and with it the respect the team deserves as an NBA champion. After so many close calls, Boston finally broke through under the leadership of their twin star forwards, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and the City of Boston threw them the duck boat parade this team deserves.

The parade was wall-to-wall people as far as one could see for much of the night, and head coach Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the team joined Tatum and Brown in being lauded by their adoring fans, as they ought to have been.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the historic event for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire