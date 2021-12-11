Full Jags vs. Titans final injury report for Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for Week 14, and as previously reported, center Brandon Linder (back) was the lone player ruled out. As a result, Tyler Shatley will be getting his fifth start of the season.

Linder’s absence comes after the veteran exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams before half-time. He was ruled questionable to return, but wasn’t reinserted back into the game.

Every other player that was on the injury report was a full participant. That means guard Ben Bartch (back), pass-rusher Josh Allen (shoulder), cornerback Tyson Campbell (groin), all of whom were limited Thursday, were upgraded Friday. The same also applies for defensive lineman Malcom Brown (toe), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), running back James Robinson (heel/knee), all of whom missed practice Thursday.

The Tennessee Titans ruled five players out on their end. Among those players were cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins and new linebacker addition Zach Cunningham. To view their whole injury report, the Titans Wire has more here.