Full Interview: Victim of alleged Zac Stacy speaks exclusively to FOX 35
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi speaks to Kristin Evans about the alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy.
Former NFL star Zac Stacy went before a judge on Friday after he was arrested at the Orlando International Airport.
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
Stacy was apprehended in Florida after a video of a violent assault on his ex-girlfriend went viral.
A graphic video appears to show the former New York Jets running back hitting the mother of his child and throwing her around the room.
The alleged attack happened on Saturday but the Oakland Police Department did not issue a warrant for Stacy's arrest until Tuesday.
If Zac Stacy were still in the NFL, he wouldn’t be. A horrifying video has emerged of Stacy attacking his ex-girlfriend, punching her before throwing her into a TV. TMZ.com reports that the incident happened in the victim’s home on Saturday. Folks around the NFL are noticing the video, and reacting to it. “For the [more]
Zac Stacy, former NFL player, was arrested after a video reportedly showed him beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their baby in her Florida home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy appeared before a judge Friday morning after he was arrested at Orlando International Airport on charges he beat the mother of his infant son at her home in Oakland, Fla., last weekend. Video showing the former running back attacking the woman went viral in recent days after the victim shared it online. Orlando police arrested Stacy after he exited an ...
