Full injury report for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Celtics matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up a grueling back-to-back when they travel on the road to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It’s the second matchup of the season between the two squads.

The Thunder (52-23) will try to pull off the upset without their two best players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad contusion) and Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) are out.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Lindy Waters III (G League assignment) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out.

Meanwhile, the Celtics (59-16) could be without one of their top two players. Jaylen Brown (hand sprain) is questionable. Outside of him though, Boston remains relatively healthy.

Jaden Springer (knee tendinopathy) is questionable. Jordan Walsh (G League assignment) is out. JD Davison (G League two-way) is out. Drew Peterson (G League two-way) is out. Neemias Queta (G League two-way) is out

As mentioned, this is the second night of a road back-to-back for OKC. The Thunder look to bounce back from a close loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Celtics are cruising the rest of the way in the regular season with the first seed already clinched. They collected a double-digit win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday to wrap up a six-game road trip.

Tip off from Boston is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

