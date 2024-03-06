Full injury report for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Trail Blazers matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder complete a four-game road trip when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It’ll be the final matchup between the squads as OKC won the first three.

The Thunder (42-19) enters the contest relatively healthy. The only notable absence is their backup big. Jaylin Williams (knee sprain) suffered an injury in their loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment), Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) and Adam Flagler (G League two-way) are also out.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers (17-43) have an extensive injury report, with several notable players listed.

Scoot Henderson (adductor strain) is out. Jerami Grant (quad contusion) is questionable. Deandre Ayton (hand sprain) is doubtful. Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal surgery) is out. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis) is out. Matisse Thybulle (hip strain) is questionable. Toumani Camara (illness) is questionable. Robert Williams III (knee ligament tear).

The Thunder look to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

‘The Trail Blazers have played better recently. In their last contest, Portland barely lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Before that, they beat the Memphis Grizzlies twice.

The Thunder have won the first three matchups pretty convincingly. In their last meeting, OKC survived the upset with a close win on Jan. 23.

Tip off from Portland is set for 9 p.m. CT.

