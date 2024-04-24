Full injury report for Wednesday’s Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to go up 2-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health for Game 2. Nobody was on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring strain), who will miss most — if not all — of the first-round series.

The Thunder outlasted the Pelicans in Game 1 with a 94-92 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 28 points, including a pair of crucial buckets in the final two minutes to give OKC the close victory. Chet Holmgren had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans struggled without Williamson. Brandon Ingram was limited to 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting. CJ McCollum missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

