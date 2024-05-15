Full injury report for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA playoffs second round on Wednesday. OKC hopes to create a commanding 3-2 series lead.

The Thunder enters the contest with another clean injury report. Everybody on OKC will be available.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (AC shoulder separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain, ankle soreness) is probable.

In the most exciting contest of the series yet, the Thunder mounted a 14-point comeback to tie the series at 2-2 in Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points on 14-of-27 shooting. OKC scored 35 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks struggled with their star duo. Doncic was held to 18 points on 20 shots and Kyrie Irving only totaled nine points and nine assists.

Tipoff from Oklahoma City is 8:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire