Full injury report for Tyrese Maxey, Sixers vs. Grizzlies on the road

The Philadelphia 76ers are now headed to Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to continue their 3-game road trip as they look to continue to move up the standing in the East. The Sixers have won three games in a row and are beginning to get everybody on the same page.

Philadelphia will still be missing De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) for this contest. Coach Nick Nurse gave an update on both as he hopes to have them both back before the season ends.

Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Tobias Harris (left knee contusion), and Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as questionable against the Grizzlies. Maxey and Embiid were terrific in the win over the Miami Heat on Thursday while Harris and Bamba missed the matchup.

One has to assume that Embiid will miss at least one of these back-to-back matchups against the Grizzlies on Saturday and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Sixers don’t want to push him at this stage of the season.

If that’s the case, then Maxey–if he can play–will lead the way on offense.

Tip off from FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

