Full injury report for Tyrese Maxey, Sixers vs. Spurs to finish road trip

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish their 3-game road trip on Sunday when they pay a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers have won four in a row and are looking to finish off a 3-0 trip and return home for the final thee games of the regular season.

When the Sixers take on the Spurs, they will be a bit short-handed. Once again, De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are out for this contest. Kyle Lowry (rest) and Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) are also out against the Spurs.

As for Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness) and Tobias Harris (left knee contusion), they are questionable against the Spurs.

Embiid played in Saturday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It makes sense to sit him in the second night of back-to-back.

Tip off from the Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers need to take advantage of a struggling Spurs team to move up in the standings.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire