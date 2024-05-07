Full injury report for Tuesday’s Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 1 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of Round 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. It’ll be OKC’s first game after a week’s break.

The Thunder enter the contest fully healthy. Not a single player was listed on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain) is probable.

A sweep over the New Orleans Pelicans in Round 1 afforded them the luxury of another extensive break between playoff series. It was a strong debut series for the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks clinched their first-round series over the LA Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Doncic and Kyrie Irving went supernova. They each averaged 25-plus points in the series.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

