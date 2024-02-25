Full injury report for Sunday’s Thunder vs. Rockets matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Houston Rockets on the road on Sunday. It will be the first of two straight matchups between the two teams.

The Thunder enter the contest with a clean bill of health. Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment), Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) and Adam Flagler (G League two-way) are all out.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without a pair of contributors who’ve been out for a while now. Tari Eason (leg injury management) and Steven Adams (PCL surgery) remain out. Jermaine Samuels Jr. (G League two-way) and Nate Hinton (G League two-way) are also out.

The Thunder (39-17) look to extend a four-game winning streak. Last time out, OKC blew out the lowly Washington Wizards with a season-high 147 points on Friday.

The Rockets (25-31) are on the cusp of falling out of the play-in tournament race. They desperately need to rack up wins, which they did in their last contest with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Their previous meeting of the season resulted in one of OKC’s worst losses on Dec. 6.

Tip off from Houston is set for 6 p.m. CT.

