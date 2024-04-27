Full injury report for Saturday’s Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 3 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to deliver a knockout punch by going up 3-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Saturday.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health for Game 3. Nobody was on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring strain), who will miss most — if not all — of the first-round series.

The Thunder blew out the Pelicans in Game 2 on Wednesday. All five Thunder starters scored double-digit points as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the outing with 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have struggled to score without Zion Williamson. They’ve scored 92 points in each of the first two contests. Brandon Ingram has been limited to 15 points on 37% shooting through two games this series.

Tip off from New Orleans is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire