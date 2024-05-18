Full injury report for Saturday’s Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 6 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA playoffs second round on Saturday. Down 3-2 in the series, OKC looks to avoid elimination.

The Thunder enter the contest with another clean injury report. Everybody on OKC will be available.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (AC shoulder separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain, ankle soreness) is probable.

The Thunder face elimination for the first time this season. A frustrating Game 5 loss put them in a 3-2 series deficit. OKC’s offensive woes continued. It only mustered 92 points and shot 25% from 3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 25 points. Doncic had his best outing of the series with a 31-point triple-double.

Tipoff from Dallas is 7 p.m. CT.

