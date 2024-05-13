Full injury report for Monday’s Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 4 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA playoffs second round on Monday. OKC hopes to avoid falling into a 3-1 series deficit hole.

The Thunder enters the contest with another clean injury report. Everybody on OKC will be available.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (AC shoulder separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain, ankle soreness) is questionable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in their Game 3 loss. Outside of him though, the rest of the roster struggled.

Jalen Williams was held to 16 points and Chet Holmgren had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were led by three 20-point scorers. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had 22 points respectively. P.J. Washington’s hot shooting continued with 27 points and went 5-of-12 from 3.

Tipoff from Dallas is 8:30 p.m. CT.

