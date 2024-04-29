Full injury report for Monday’s Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 4 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a chance to complete the first-round series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in Game 4.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health for Game 4. Nobody was on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring strain), who will miss most — if not all — of the first-round series. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle sprain) is questionable.

The Thunder blew out the Pelicans in Game 3 on Saturday. It was the second straight lopsided win for OKC against New Orleans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams each scored 20-plus points.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans continue to struggle to generate points. They were held to 85 points in their blowout loss in Game 3.

Tip off from New Orleans is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

