Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers for Christmas Day vs. Heat

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to take on the Miami Heat on the road in a big Christmas Day matchup, they will be a bit short-handed heading into the big contest with the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Joel Embiid, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s win over the Toronto Raptors, is officially out against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain. He did not travel with the team to Miami and his status for the Dec. 27 matchup with the Orlando Magic remains uncertain. He is going to continue to undergo daily treatment to get him back on the floor as soon as possible.

Joel Embiid is OUT tomorrow against the Heat. He did not travel with the team. His status for Wednesday’s matchup with the Magic is not yet determined and he will continue with treatment daily. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 24, 2023

As for the rest of the Sixers, Nic Batum remains out due to a right hamstring strain as he will miss his third consecutive game. Robert Covington is probable due to right knee effusion and Mo Bamba is probable with an illness.

With Embiid out, it will be important for Bamba to contribute for Philadelphia on Monday if he can go.

The full injury report:

Joel Embiid – OUT(right ankle sprain)

Nic Batum – OUT(right hamstring strain)

Robert Covington – PROBABLE(right knee effusion)

Mo Bamba – PROBABLE(illness) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 24, 2023

Tip off between the Embiid-less Sixers and the Heat is set for 8 p.m. EST on Christmas Day.

