Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Hornets in road matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish their quick 2-game road trip on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. They are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic on Friday as Joel Embiid dropped 36 points on 12-for-22 shooting.

With the Sixers being on the second night of a back-to-back, Embiid is listed as questionable for the matchup due to left knee injury management. The big fella missed time due to left knee inflammation so Philadelphia wants to be as careful as they can.

Patrick Beverley is also questionable for the contest due to an illness. While Embiid and Beverley are questionable, the Sixers are still missing De’Anthony Melton, Mo Bamba, Robert Covington, and Jaden Springer for this contest.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup due to left knee injury recovery. Patrick Beverley is also questionable due to an illness. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 20, 2024

If Embiid can’t go and with Bamba already out, the Sixers will rely more on Paul Reed and go small with Marcus Morris Sr. against this Hornets team.

Tip off from the Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire