Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Knicks in pivotal Game 3

This Round 1 series now shifts to the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers look to get on the board against the New York Knicks. The Sixers dropped two tough games to begin the series on the road and will look to hold serve on their home court.

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remains out for this contest. He has not played since Dec. 30.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) remains questionable for this contest. He was also listed as questionable for Games 1 and 2 before playing in both and averaged 31.5 points in the two games.

De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery) has been upgraded to questionable after practicing on Wednesday. Per his comments, it sounds like he is ready to go for this one. He has not played since April 12.

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Philadelphia will be looking to avoid the dreaded 0-3 hole. No team in NBA history has ever rallied from 0-3 to win a playoff series.

