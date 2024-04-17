Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Heat in the play-in game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat in the 7 vs. 8 play-in game in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday. The winner will be the No. 7 seed and head to New York to take on the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs while the loser will have to prepare for another play-in game.

The Sixers will be without Robert Covington in this matchup. He is dealing with a left knee bone bruise that has not gotten better. He hasn’t played since Dec. 30 and there are no signs of a return.

As for De’Anthony Melton, he returned to the floor after missing a big chunk of time due to a back injury, but he is out for this contest against the Heat due to back injury recovery.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) and KJ Martin (left great toe contusion) are both listed as questionable against the Heat. Embiid participated fully in practice on both Monday and Tuesday so one has to assume that he will likely play in this contest barring any unforeseen issues.

Injury report vs. Heat for the play-in: OUT: De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), KJ Martin (left great toe contusion) #Sixers was — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 16, 2024

Tip off from Wells Fargo Center in the big play-in tournament game is set for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire