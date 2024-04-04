Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Heat in pivotal matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will trek down to South Florida on Thursday to begin a 3-game road trip by taking on the Miami Heat. The Sixers are currently 1.5 games back of the Heat for the No. 7 seed in the East as the two teams fight for positioning in the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia will still be a bit short-handed as De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are listed as out against the Heat.

As for Joel Embiid, he made his return in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he is listed as questionable against the Heat due to left knee injury recovery. It will be interesting to see if Embiid plays against the Heat.

Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee hyperextension), and Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as questionable. Maxey has missed the previous two games and Bamba missed the win over the Thunder.

Injury report vs. Miami: OUT: De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee hyper extension), Mo Bamba illness) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 3, 2024

Tip off from the Kaseya Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Sixers will look to pick up an important win as they move forward with this season.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire