Full injury report for De’Anthony Melton, Sixers vs. Hornets at home

The Philadelphia 76ers will get back at it on Friday to play host to the Charlotte Hornets looking to snap a 2-game skid. The Hornets have been playing well since the All-Star break, but even with the injuries the Sixers are dealing with, Philadelphia should win this contest.

In terms of who’s in and who’s out for the Sixers, Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) will remain sidelined. Embiid has hopes that he will return during the regular season while Covington is likely weeks away.

De’Anthony Melton is back on the injury report due to lumbar spine bone stress. He left Tuesday’s loss to the Celtics due to back spasms and one has to wonder how long Melton will be sidelined with the injury.

KJ Martin is listed as questionable due to a right ankle impingement.

De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress), Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are listed as out tomorrow against the Hornets. KJ Martin (right ankle impingement) is listed as questionable. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 29, 2024

The Sixers will be looking to pick up a much-needed win. They have fallen to the No. 6 seed in the East and need to find a way to stay afloat until Embiid returns.

Tip off with the Hornets is set for 7 p.m. EST on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire