Full highlights of the Bills’ 14-9 win over the Giants

The Bills managed to get it over the finish line against the Giants in Week 6.

It wasn’t the cleanest of games, but it came down the final seconds. The Bills (4-2) pulled off the 14-9 win over the Giants (1-5).

Miss some of the action? Want to see it again?

The full highlights from the contest can be found in the YouTube player below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire