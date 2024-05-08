Full Greenbrier Tip-Off field announced for 2024

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier has a rich historical background when it comes to sports, and America’s Resort is ready for tip-off on the hardwood.

The fourth and final college basketball team for the first ever Greenbrier Tip-Off was announced on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Tip-Off will pit Wisconsin, UCF, Pitt, and most recently LSU against one another in a battle for the mountains.

All four teams involved are from four different college basketball conferences, making each matchup an important test where each team will be able to gauge where their team is at before heading into conference play in December and January.

The two-game bracketed tournament is scheduled for just before Thanksgiving, running from November 22, 2024, to November 24. Who will be playing who and where fans can watch the games on television will be released at a later time.

The Greenbrier is offering team-specific travel packages. This is the only way fans will be able to sit in their team’s fan section. Base packages will include a hotel room, tickets to each of your team’s games, and parking at The Greenbrier.

Official fan travel packages are the only way to guarantee your tickets to the Greenbrier Tip-Off and your way to sit in the official team fan section. Flexible package options are available for a variety of dates, allowing you to choose how to plan out your weekend to support your favorite team. Greenbrier Tip-Off | The Greenbrier

Travel packages are slated to go on sale at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

