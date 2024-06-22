Full Germany squad available for Swiss clash

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session for the team ahead of Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann can draw on a full complement of players for the final Euro 2024 group match against Switzerland on Sunday.

Qualification for the last 16 has already been achieved by the hosts but top spot and a better draw in the knockout stages is still up for grabs in Frankfurt.

All 26 Germany players were on the pitch for the final training session on Saturday, which took place at their base in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach before the bus journey to Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann could therefore field the same starting XI for a third time on Sunday after the victories against Scotland (5-1) and Hungary (2-0).

But the fact Germany are already through might tempt him to rest some players and those on yellow cards.

A draw will be enough for top spot in Group A, with the Swiss on four points. If Germany do finish top, their last 16 opponents in Dortmund on June 29 will be the runners-up in Group C - which could be Euro 2020 conquerors England.