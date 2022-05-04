Full at fullback and everywhere else, Cowboys waive 2020 UDFA to make space

Thanks to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys use of their running back position has evolved. Over the last several seasons, the club has opted to avoid using an actual fullback to play the fullback role, often times pairing the duo in the backfield together. On other occasions in 2021, Kellen Moore sent extra offensive linemen into the backfield to serve as a lead blocker.

They didn’t intend for it to be this way, but a training camp injury to Sewo Olonilua opened the door to some additional creativity and now Olonilua is now a casualty of the developments. Dallas is waiving the undrafted free agent from TCU.

Cowboys waived fullback Sewo Olonilua, they announced. He was pushing for a roster spot last August before a neck injury in the Hall of Fame Game ended his season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 4, 2022

Dallas agreed to terms with 20 different UDFAs this past week and that takes them over the 90-man offseason limit, so the club needs to make a handful of roster moves in the next several days before rookie minicamp takes place starting Friday, May 13.

Olonilua signed with the Cowboys following the 2020 NFL draft and after spending part of the season on the practice squad, he was on the active roster from from Week 9 through Week 15 in 2020. Since, Dallas added Nick Ralston in the 2021 UDFA haul and this offseason brought in veteran Ryan Nall in free agency.

Olonilua will head to waivers to hopefully find a home with a new club to continue his NFL career.

