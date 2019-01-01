Full-field tee times for the Sentry Tournament of Champions
The 2018-19 PGA Tour season resumes this week on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thirty-four of the 37 different winners from 2018 are in the field.
Here's a look at tee times for the opening round on Maui (all times ET; groups repaired according to score after each round). Golf Channel will air live action of all four rounds, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.
3 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ
3:10 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt
3:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim
3:30 p.m.: Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy
3:40 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett
3:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter
4 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry
4:10 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
4:20 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
4:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey
4:40 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
4:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Francesco Molinari
5 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
5:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
5:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
5:30 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
5:40 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson