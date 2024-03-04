Full field for Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

The PGA Tour will again contest a signature event — its fourth of the year — with the Arnold Palmer Invitational (click here for how to watch).

The field was finalized on Monday with the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, won by Austin Eckroat.

Among those at Bay Hill are players who — like Eckroat — qualified via the Aon Next 10 (top 10 FedExCup points earners, not otherwise qualified, through Cognizant) and Aon Swing 5 (top FEC earners, outside of Next 10, for just the Mexico Open and Cognizant — the two most recent events between signature stops).

Aon Next 10 qualifiers: Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Ludvig Åberg, Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Erik van Rooyen, Grayson Murray, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas.

Aon Swing 5 qualifiers: Sami Valimaki, Min Woo Lee, C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger and Justin Lower.

Tony Finau is the only eligible player who is not competing this week. Here's a look at the full field of 69 players, which also includes the top 50 in FEC points last season, Tour winners this year (not otherwise exempt) and sponsor exemptions.