Full entry list for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR announced on Thursday the initial entry list for the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The landmark event will be a two-day exhibition that consists of practice, qualifying heats and a last-chance qualifier, setting the stage for a 150-lap main event at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

There are 36 drivers on the initial entry list and 23 will make the final show on Sunday night under the lights.