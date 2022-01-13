Full entry list for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR announced on Thursday the initial entry list for the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
The landmark event will be a two-day exhibition that consists of practice, qualifying heats and a last-chance qualifier, setting the stage for a 150-lap main event at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
MORE: Full Weekend Schedule for Busch Light Clash | Race format explained
There are 36 drivers on the initial entry list and 23 will make the final show on Sunday night under the lights.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
Crew Chief
Manufacturer
1
1
Ross Chastain
TrackHouse Racing
Phil Surgen
Chevrolet
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Jeremy Bullins
Ford
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Justin Alexander
Chevrolet
4
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Rodney Childers
Ford
5
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Cliff Daniels
Chevrolet
6
6
Brad Keselowski
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
Matt McCall
Ford
7
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
Ryan Sparks
Chevrolet
8
8
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Randall Burnett
Chevrolet
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Alan Gustafson
Chevrolet
10
10
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Drew Blickensderfer
Ford
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Chris Gabehart
Toyota
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Jonathan Hassler
Ford
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
John Klausmeier
Ford
14
15
Ryan Preece
Rick Ware Racing
Jason Houghtaling
Ford
15
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
Chevrolet
16
17
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
Scott Graves
Ford
17
18
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Seth Chavka
Toyota
18
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
James Small
Toyota
19
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Adam Stevens
Toyota
20
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
Brian Wilson
Ford
21
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Paul Wolfe
Ford
22
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Bootie Barker
Toyota
23
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Ryan Fugle
Chevrolet
24
31
Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing
Trent Owens
Chevrolet
25
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Blake Harris
Ford
26
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Seth Barbour
Ford
27
41
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Mike Shiplett
Ford
28
42
Ty Dillon
Petty GMS Racing
Jerame Donley
Chevrolet
29
43
Erik Jones
Petty GMS Racing
Dave Elenz
Chevrolet
30
45
Kurt Busch
23XI Racing
Billy Scott
Toyota
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Brian Pattie
Chevrolet
32
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Greg Ives
Chevrolet
33
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Billy Plourde
Ford
34
77
Landon Cassill
Spire Motorsports
Kevin Bellicourt
Chevrolet
35
78
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
Lee Leslie
Ford
36
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Travis Mack
Chevrolet