Full entry list for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR announced on Thursday the initial entry list for the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The landmark event will be a two-day exhibition that consists of practice, qualifying heats and a last-chance qualifier, setting the stage for a 150-lap main event at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

MORE: Full Weekend Schedule for Busch Light Clash | Race format explained

There are 36 drivers on the initial entry list and 23 will make the final show on Sunday night under the lights.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

1

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Phil Surgen

Chevrolet

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Ford

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

Chevrolet

4

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Ford

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

Chevrolet

6

6

Brad Keselowski

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Matt McCall

Ford

7

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Chevrolet

8

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burnett

Chevrolet

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

Chevrolet

10

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Ford

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

Toyota

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Ford

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Ford

14

15

Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

Jason Houghtaling

Ford

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

Chevrolet

16

17

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Scott Graves

Ford

17

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Seth Chavka

Toyota

18

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Toyota

19

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Toyota

20

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Ford

21

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Ford

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

Toyota

23

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Fugle

Chevrolet

24

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

Chevrolet

25

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Ford

26

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

Ford

27

41

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Ford

28

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Racing

Jerame Donley

Chevrolet

29

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Racing

Dave Elenz

Chevrolet

30

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Toyota

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Chevrolet

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Chevrolet

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Ford

34

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Chevrolet

35

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Ford

36

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Travis Mack

Chevrolet

