Full of Drive: Sorgho brothers share passion for showing animals

Aug. 8—Evan and Easton Fuqua are born showmen.

Only they have to work with pigs and cows to win their contests.

And although separated in years, the brothers — Evan, 16, and Easton, 12 — share a passion for livestock shows.

"It's just the amount of fun you can have while doing it," said Easton Fuqua about what attracts him to showing animals. "You can think you'll win some days and you won't win other days; it gives an adrenaline rush of trying to see if you can win or not win or get the judges' attention."

The brothers are on a brief break from showing their prized pigs and cattle.

During the end of July and first of August, the brothers — chauffeured by their parents Steve and Anita Fuqua — traveled to seven county and district shows in 12 days.

They pull the animals in a covered trailer that's rigged with a water mister to help keep the pigs and cattle cool during the dog days of summer.

"Some families do travel baseball and we do travel livestock shows," Anita Fuqua said. "...When county fair season kicks in, that's when we get really busy."

And now the Sorgho family is preparing for the Big One — the Kentucky State Fair that will attract the best of the best show animals from across the commonwealth.

The state fair officially starts on Aug. 19 but the livestock shows run from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.

And prepping their animals, not for just the state fair but also all of the shows, is a task that the brothers take seriously.

The family raises five show pigs and four show cows but it's the brothers who are often feeding theanimals three times a day, grooming them when necessary and readying them for their shows.

"I'm up by 6 (a.m.) and they're fed by 7 and then I'm off to work by 8:30," Evan Fuqua said. "And then I'm back to feed them at 6 (p.m.). I keep doing that all week."

Evan Fuqua, a junior at Apollo and a member of FFA and Daviess County 4-H, began showing animals at age 8.

Easton, a seventh-grader at Burns Middle School and member of Daviess County 4-H, started showing even younger at age 3.

They were inspired by their mother who showed animals when she was young.

Although her boys are now experienced showmen, she's guided them in how the judges rate the animals and their handlers.

"One time when they go out, they judge the kid on showmanship and the other time they judge the pig," Anita Fuqua said.

In judging the animals, the main attributes are "muscling," overall structure and close-quartered feet.

"If they see pigeon-toed feet, you're done," Evan Fuqua said.

Steve Fuqua said he's been impressed with how his boys have worked together and have raised their animals for the most on their own.

"When you start thinking about that kid raised one from 100 pounds to what's now a 1,000-pound steer, that's pretty cool," Steve Fuqua said.

The brothers have had much success in the county fair and district shows, but it would be their dream come true to be judged among the best at the state fair.

Their goal is to reach what's called the state fair's grand drive — the final event in which the best of every breed is chosen.

"I have good cattle but they have excellent cattle up there," Evan Fuqua said. "...It's already amazing enough just being there and getting five minutes of that judge's time. If I can, for one year, figure it out and get into the grand drive, I'm done after that. I would've done everything I wanted to do."

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

