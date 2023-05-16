Full details of Za’Darius Smith trade revealed

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns struck a trade on Friday night sending the outside linebacker to the AFC North in exchange of draft picks. It was also reported that Smith’s contract was re-worked with the Vikings eating a portion of the money owed to him.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the full trade details are out and he reported that the Vikings only ate $1.177 million in the form of a signing bonus. It’s worth noting that Smith’s cap hit in 2023 will be $3.032 million, meaning he likely added void years paired with a signing bonus.

What does this mean for the Vikings? They save $10.98 million on the salary cap and got the equivalent to a fourth-round pick for Smith. That’s a huge savings for the Vikings and it brings their salary cap space to just over $12 million.

