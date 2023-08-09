Full details of Trey Flowers’ new deal with Patriots revealed

The New England Patriots signed defensive end Trey Flowers to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Now, the full contract details have been released.

It’s a one-year, $1.165 million deal for the former two-time Super Bowl champion to reunite with New England, after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. He tallied four combined tackles and no sacks last year.

He had a bit more success with the Detroit Lions over the course of three seasons, totaling 97 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Flowers finished his first stint in New England with 164 combined tackles and 21 sacks. Now, he looks to bring added depth to a Patriots pass-rushing unit that is already strong.

ESPN’s Field Yates had the breakdown of Flowers’ contract on Wednesday, which includes only $50,000 guaranteed.

Two veteran pass rusher deals: Justin Houston:

$4.835M signing bonus

$1.165M salary (guaranteed)

$1M in NLTBE incentives

Cap hit: $2.132 in 2023 (4 void years)

$7M max value Trey Flowers:

$1.165M salary ($50K guaranteed)

Up to $510K in per-game bonuses

$825K in NLTBE… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 9, 2023

The low amount in guaranteed money is proof Flowers wasn’t promised a roster spot with this signing. He’s going to have to prove himself on the practice field to ensure that his return to New England isn’t a short-lived one.

At the end of the day, this could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Patriots.

