The full details of the Ryan Tannehill deal

The 2019 Comeback Player of the Year has received something far better than a trophy, in the form of a four-year, $118 million contract. Here’s the full breakdown as to the money that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will receive.

1. $20 million signing bonus.

2. 2020 base salary: $17.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2021 base salary: $24.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2022 base salary: $29 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

5. 2023 base salary: $27 million, non-guaranteed.

This translates to $62 million fully guaranteed at signing, with the extra $29 million guaranteed after only one season. Thus, to avoid the $29 million, the Titans would have to cut Tannehill after paying him $37.5 million for one season and owing him $24.5 million for another, subject to offset.

The four-year payout is the third highest, behind only Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. The three-year cash flow is fourth, behind Wilson, Rodgers, and Matt Ryan.

The $91 million represents the highest guarantee on a straight four-year deal in league history.

Given the payout on the front end, it’s surprising that the Titans didn’t insist on a couple of additional dummy years on the back end. Tannehill, who is only 31, will be back on the market at 35, giving him a shot at one more significant deal. If he plays well over the next four seasons.

