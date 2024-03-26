Full details of the NFL’s new updated kickoff rules

Over the last few years, it felt to many as if the NFL was on the verse of phasing out the kickoff completely from the game.

Now, it has a new lease on life courtesy of some bold new rule changes that were just approved this week at the league meetings in Orlando.

Drawing from many of the aspects that made the recently reborn XFL’s kickoff play so entertaining, the NFL will adopt its own version for the 2024 season as a test run to see if it’s something they want to keep moving forward.

Here are all the details on the new rule:

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

Yeah, this is gonna be fun.

