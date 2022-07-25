Full details of Kyle Rudolph’s 1-year deal with the Bucs

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a veteran tight end this week to help replace the recently retired Rob Gronkowski, signing free agent Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal.

As with most free agent signings this late in the offseason, the Bucs appear to be getting quite a bargain on Rudolph’s deal, which carries a base salary of $2 million for the 2022 season, as well as another addition $1.5 million in incentives, per Pro Football Talk.

The incentives in Rudolph’s deal are based on various factors, including how many passes he catches, whether or not he’s on the 46-man game day roster, or if he makes the Pro Bowl (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

Rudolph is expected to have a significant role in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense this season, as he teams up with fellow veteran Cameron Brate and rookie fourth-round pick Cade Otton to try and replace what the Bucs are losing in Gronkowski.

