Full details of Kyle Rudolph’s 1-year deal with the Bucs
TE Kyle Rudolph officially signs with the Bucs; he gets a base deal worth $2 million plus up to $1.5 million in incentives. https://t.co/y1igeVKLAI
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a veteran tight end this week to help replace the recently retired Rob Gronkowski, signing free agent Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal.
As with most free agent signings this late in the offseason, the Bucs appear to be getting quite a bargain on Rudolph’s deal, which carries a base salary of $2 million for the 2022 season, as well as another addition $1.5 million in incentives, per Pro Football Talk.
The incentives in Rudolph’s deal are based on various factors, including how many passes he catches, whether or not he’s on the 46-man game day roster, or if he makes the Pro Bowl (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):
Details on Kyle Rudolph’s $1.5 million in incentives with Bucs:
-$375k in 46-man roster bonuses
-$375k for 30 receptions
-$250k more at 40 receptions
-$250k more at 50 receptions
-$250k for Pro Bowl selection
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 25, 2022
Rudolph is expected to have a significant role in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense this season, as he teams up with fellow veteran Cameron Brate and rookie fourth-round pick Cade Otton to try and replace what the Bucs are losing in Gronkowski.