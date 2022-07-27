Full details of Julio Jones’ 1-year deal with the Bucs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julio Jones
    Julio Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially signed veteran free agent wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, adding the seven-time Pro Bowler to an already star-studded group of pass-catchers.

Jones’ deal carries a base salary of $6 million for the 2022 season, with a maximum value of $8 million based on incentives, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A superstar and future Hall of Famer, Jones joins the Bucs after 10 years with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, as well as one year with the Tennessee Titans.

List

Bucs' updated 53-man roster projections heading into training camp

Recommended Stories