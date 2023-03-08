Here are the full details of Daniel Jones' Giants extension, which works well for both sides

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs off the field after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he and Daniel Jones’ representatives (Athletes First) had nine consecutive days of in-person meetings before agreeing to terms on Jones’ four-year, $160-million extension.

It came down to the wire — so much so that Schoen and his staff had multiple means to alert the league they were using their franchise tag on Jones if they couldn’t come to terms. With just minutes to spare (literally seven minutes) they finally bridged the gap.

They did so in a way that benefited both New York and Jones himself.

Jones’ contract with the Giants, the specifics of which were broken down for SNY by sources close to the situation, includes a $36-million signing bonus, base salaries of $9.5 million (2023), $36.5 million (2024), $30 million (2025) and $46.5 million (2026), and $500,000 workout bonuses each year. The Giants guaranteed Jones’ 2023 and 2024 base salaries. Jones can guarantee $12 million of his 2025 base salary if he is on the team’s roster on the fifth day of the league year, while $23 million is guaranteed for injury at signing.

The cap hits for Jones are as follows: $19 million (2023), $46 million (2024), $40 million (2025), $56 million (2026). You get the cap hit by combining the base salary with the prorated signing bonus ($9 million charge each year) and workout bonus.

While the deal on paper is worth $160 million over four years, the Giants have outs in the contract after both 2024 and 2025. The 2024 out isn’t overly ideal for the team. They’d free $12 million with an $18 million dead charge. However, if they were to release Jones after 2025, they’d free $37.5 million with a $9 million dead charge.



The AAV of the three years Jones is tied to the Giants is $37.3 million — 10th-highest in the NFL.

Jones carrying cap hits of $46 million and $40 million for the 2024 and 2025 seasons seems a bit ludicrous at the moment. There’s a benefit to backloading the deal for Schoen, though. The NFL salary cap is expected to jump another $25-to-$30 million next offseason. That, some believe, will pale in comparison to the jump seen in 2025 when the NFL’s new TV deals hit the books. What looks crazy now won’t feel crazy in two or three years.

The major benefit for the Giants with this contract actually comes in 2025 — the third year. The Giants intentionally dropped Jones’ base salary to $30 million, which -- when combined with his $9 million prorated signing bonus charge and workout bonus -- gives him just a $40 million cap hit. The Giants are obviously banking on Jones continuing to develop and ascending into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. If he does that, his cap hit that season, combined with the rising team salary cap, will be an unbelievable bargain for the Giants.

Basically, it will give the Giants financial flexibility to go all-in on the roster before they explore another potential extension for Jones.

Hostile isn’t the right way to describe the negotiations between the Giants and Jones. Stressful? That probably does it. Both sides clearly wanted to get a deal done and avoid the franchise tag. To do so, though, they needed to bridge the gap between what the Giants were willing to offer, and what Jones was willing to accept.

The Giants gave a little. So did Jones.

The result is a contract that works very well for both sides.