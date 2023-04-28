Full Day 2 mock draft sees Cowboys pick OL, WR

The Cowboys knocked it out of the park with their first selection in Mazi Smith. He can stop the run on day one and has the freakish athletic traits to lend some promise as a pass rusher. Now that their arguably biggest need is checked off, Dallas can go a few different ways with their plan of attack on day two of the draft.

With many notable names still on the board, an albeit unlikely trade up may still be on the books. However, in classic Cowboy fashion the likelihood of much movement happening is Dallas is relatively low. Dallas will have the 58th overall pick and the 90th overall pick in the second and third rounds respectively. Should Dallas stay put, here is a scenario that should have the fans excited for the start of the season.

2.58: Cowboys select iOL Steve Avila, 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, TCU

Avila can play either guard or center at a high level and even right tackle in a pinch. He is a bulky and strong mauler, who can easily clear lanes for his running backs while being a severely underrated pass protector. There is room for improvement with his hand usage and using his leverage even better but the sky is the limit for the hometown kid.

Considering there were no interior offensive lineman taken in the first round, it may come down to a coin flip of who is available and who is not.

Will the lack of Day-1 interest push them farther down the board or will this make them a hot commodity? Either way, Avila being around at 58 is not out of the realm of possibility and should he be, this should be an easy selection for Dallas to make.

New film room w/former TCU LG Steve Avila is here. – Lessons learned moving from RT>C>LG

– How Avila uses angles to his advantage

– "Deleting" the FSDE vs. an odd front

– Statement block late in the 4th QRT of the title game vs. UGA

– Favorite IDs/plays, https://t.co/6yWWJjJHaa… pic.twitter.com/Cn7eV9ml2a — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 27, 2023

3.90: Cowboys select WR Xavier Hutchinson, 6-foot-2, 203, Iowa State

Hutchinson is as consistent and reliable as they come. He doesn’t do any one thing spectacularly, but is a smooth athlete and has effortless body control. He is incredibly experienced with high-level production and five years of playing time, three of them with the Cyclones. He has over 250 career receptions to his name for nearly 3,000 yards. He is a prototypical X receiver but still has room to learn how to better use his size so he will need a year or two to develop.

Dallas still has question marks long-term at wideout. Last season, they selected Jalen Tolbert with the 24th pick in the third round. He failed to impress in his rookie season so let’s run it back. Although Tolbert seems to be on the up, adding Hutchinson into that WR rooms only raises the level of competition behind the three main starters.

Ask Brock Purdy how good @CycloneFB wideout Xavier Hutchinson is…he’s been their top option in the passing game for the past three seasons… ▪️Can be any kind of receiver you want – plays big or small

▪️Hands will not be denied in battle

▪️Big guy, fluid in the route game pic.twitter.com/69OL67BJPi — Lawrence Jackson Jr. 👑 (@LordDontLose) April 8, 2023

