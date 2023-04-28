Full Day 1 results of 2023 NFL draft

There were plenty of surprises in store as NFL teams kick-started the first night of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

Trades were the theme with teams looking to move up and shake up the board. To no one’s surprise, the Patriots were in the business of trading down from No. 14 overall for picks No. 17 and No. 120 from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But it was shocking they were able to do so and still get a legitimate top-10 talent in Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. It was an A-plus move by coach Bill Belichick, who managed to come away with an elite talent for the future and an extra fourth-round draft pick in the first round.

However, there were other winners on the night, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Here’s how the rest of the draft board on Day 1 panned out:

Carolina Panthers (Trade with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (Trade with Arizona Cardinals): Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (Trade with Denver Broncos): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals (Trade with Detroit Lions): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with Chicago Bears): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Elijah McAllister (1) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions (Trade with Arizona Cardinals): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers (Trade with New York Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers (Trade with New England Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New York Jets (Trade with Green Bay Packers): Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State

David Purdy/Getty Images

Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots (Trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, linebacker, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants (Trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills (Trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with Buffalo Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints (Trade with Denver Broncos): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

