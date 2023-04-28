Full Day 1 results of 2023 NFL draft
There were plenty of surprises in store as NFL teams kick-started the first night of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.
Trades were the theme with teams looking to move up and shake up the board. To no one’s surprise, the Patriots were in the business of trading down from No. 14 overall for picks No. 17 and No. 120 from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But it was shocking they were able to do so and still get a legitimate top-10 talent in Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. It was an A-plus move by coach Bill Belichick, who managed to come away with an elite talent for the future and an extra fourth-round draft pick in the first round.
However, there were other winners on the night, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Here’s how the rest of the draft board on Day 1 panned out:
Carolina Panthers (Trade with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans (Trade with Arizona Cardinals): Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (Trade with Denver Broncos): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals (Trade with Detroit Lions): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with Chicago Bears): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Elijah McAllister (1) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions (Trade with Arizona Cardinals): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers (Trade with New York Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers (Trade with New England Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
New York Jets (Trade with Green Bay Packers): Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State
David Purdy/Getty Images
Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots (Trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, linebacker, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT Pittsburgh
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants (Trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills (Trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with Buffalo Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints (Trade with Denver Broncos): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
