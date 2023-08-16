Full contract details for Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott revealed

The contract details for Ezekiel Elliott’s one-year deal with the New England Patriots were revealed on Wednesday.

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Elliott is going to get a $600,000 signing bonus. On top of this, he also received a $1.55 million base salary with a per-game roster bonus totaling $850,000.

He will also have $3 million in potential incentives based on playing time and the number of scrimmage yards he accumulates.

Elliott signed with the Patriots organization on Monday. He is expected to be the backup to starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Given his previous run of success in the NFL, he should give New England a viable No. 2 option for 2023.

Elliott tallied 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Dallas Cowboys, when splitting time with starter Tony Pollard.

New England will need to play at a high level to get their sluggish offense going this season. What better way to do that at this point than enlisting the help of a former two-time NFL leading rusher?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire