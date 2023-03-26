Full contract breakdown for Titans’ deal with Sean Murphy-Bunting

When the news of the Tennessee Titans’ signing of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting first broke, the agreement between the two was reported to be for one year and up to $5 million.

However, the specifics of the deal were not revealed until Sunday morning, when Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 revealed the details. Per Wilson, SMB’s contract has a base value of $3.5 million (guaranteed).

The deal includes a $2.42 million signing bonus, base salary of $1.08 million (guaranteed), and a $1.5 million playtime-interceptions incentive. Murphy-Bunting’s deal also has a pair of void years, which has been common in Tennessee’s free-agent deals so far this offseason.

The void years help keep the 2023 cap hit low and will only cost Tennessee $1.6 million in dead cap in 2024 and $806,668 in 2025, per Over the Cap.

Now that we have all six of Tennessee’s free-agent signings added to the pile, the Titans sit with $7.1 million in cap space, also per Over the Cap.

Overall, this is once again a solid deal for Tennessee. At the very least, SMB provides much-needed depth in the secondary for cheap and without a long-term commitment.

And, at 25, his best football may still be in front of him, making it possible the veteran corner becomes a long-term solution in Nashville.

